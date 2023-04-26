×

News

How SA got dozens of citizens out of Sudan

Amid ‘Armageddon-like’ scenes, 38 of the 77 trapped South Africans left war-ravaged Khartoum by bus on Monday

26 April 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

While a fragile 72-hour ceasefire was called between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the SA government seized the opportunity to bus to safety about half of its citizens trapped in the war-torn country.

Reports indicate that 38 South Africans left the capital of Khartoum at about midday on Monday after boarding two buses to Egypt.  The vehicles were hired by the SA government...

