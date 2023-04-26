How SA got dozens of citizens out of Sudan
Amid ‘Armageddon-like’ scenes, 38 of the 77 trapped South Africans left war-ravaged Khartoum by bus on Monday
While a fragile 72-hour ceasefire was called between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the SA government seized the opportunity to bus to safety about half of its citizens trapped in the war-torn country.
Reports indicate that 38 South Africans left the capital of Khartoum at about midday on Monday after boarding two buses to Egypt. The vehicles were hired by the SA government...
How SA got dozens of citizens out of Sudan
Amid ‘Armageddon-like’ scenes, 38 of the 77 trapped South Africans left war-ravaged Khartoum by bus on Monday
News reporter
While a fragile 72-hour ceasefire was called between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the SA government seized the opportunity to bus to safety about half of its citizens trapped in the war-torn country.
Reports indicate that 38 South Africans left the capital of Khartoum at about midday on Monday after boarding two buses to Egypt. The vehicles were hired by the SA government...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News