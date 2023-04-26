Gun dealer under investigation after 24 firearms go missing

Gqeberha police are investigating 24 charges of negligent loss of a firearm after it came to light that a cache of weapons had allegedly gone missing from a firearms dealer’s safe in the city.
Nelson Mandela Bay acting district commissioner Brigadier Ronald Koll said some of the firearms found their way into the hands of well-known gangsters in the northern areas and have been used in the commission of serious crimes.
A team led by Koll visited the premises of two firearms dealers on Monday after several meant to be in their possession were found on the streets.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a total of 24 cases of negligent loss of a firearm were opened against the owner of one of the dealerships after he could not account for the missing firearms.
“It is alleged that the missing firearms were stored at another dealership in Gqeberha for safekeeping at the time they went missing.
“The owner was allegedly renting safe space from the other dealership as he did not have sufficient storage space at his own dealership.”
Naidu said the same firearms dealer was robbed of 18 firearms in 2013, and the bulk of these weapons are still missing.
“A full audit is now under way to determine exactly how many firearms have found their way from the dealer to the streets, as well as how exactly it was taken out of the safe, and who the culprits behind such criminal intent were.”
The owner was also ordered by the police to refrain from selling firearms until further notice.
Koll said gun dealers found guilty of negligent loss of firearms ran the risk of losing their businesses.
“We will not hesitate to shut them down as soon as we find any irregularities in terms of the Firearms Control Act.
“Failure to report missing firearms from an arsenal results in gross negligence and is criminal.
“We will also be investigating the owner’s fitness to continue operating as a firearm dealer, in terms of the Firearms Control Act.
“The gun dealer had failed to secure the safeguarding of his firearms under his control.
“If found guilty he could be barred from operating for a period of five years,” Koll said.
