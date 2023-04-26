×

News

Embattled lawyer accused of forgery

Bay attorney makes beeline for police station to report criminal complaint against Du-Wayne Stoltz

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 26 April 2023

Accused of falsifying a settlement agreement, forging another lawyer’s signature, and then duping his client into paying the incorrect amount of money into his trust account, the conduct of Du-Wayne Stoltz was brought to the fore on Tuesday as two Gqeberha lawyers took him to task.

After heated discussions outside court, Matthew Kemp of Pagdens attorneys made a beeline for the police station to report a complaint of fraud and forgery against Stoltz. ..

