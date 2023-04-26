×

News

Court orders final postponement for Marlon Daniels’ lockdown trial

26 April 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Patriotic Alliance national chair Marlon Daniels, charged with contravening Covid-19 lockdown regulations, will be back in court in May after it emerged that the charge sheet was not before court on Tuesday.

The court ordered that Tuesday’s postponement be the last...

