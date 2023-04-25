×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Small business owners given boost on social media

Entrepreneurs afforded the opportunity to showcase their businesses

25 April 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Society should not look at the government to create jobs, but rather look at business opportunities that can be capitalised.

This was the main message from small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and radio personality Thabo Molefe, better known as Tbo Touch...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read