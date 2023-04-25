×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Residents, councillors question Nelson Mandela Bay’s billing system

Meeting with meter readers, ward representatives scheduled to iron out issues as low revenue-collection rate persists

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 25 April 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s billing system is under scrutiny in several communities as the metro embarks on its integrated development plan (IDP) meetings before the new financial year.

A meeting with meter readers and ward councillors has been planned to discuss ways to assist residents with exorbitant bills to find solutions and ensure meter readings are taken at all households...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read