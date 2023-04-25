Residents, councillors question Nelson Mandela Bay’s billing system
Meeting with meter readers, ward representatives scheduled to iron out issues as low revenue-collection rate persists
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 25 April 2023
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s billing system is under scrutiny in several communities as the metro embarks on its integrated development plan (IDP) meetings before the new financial year.
A meeting with meter readers and ward councillors has been planned to discuss ways to assist residents with exorbitant bills to find solutions and ensure meter readings are taken at all households...
Residents, councillors question Nelson Mandela Bay’s billing system
Meeting with meter readers, ward representatives scheduled to iron out issues as low revenue-collection rate persists
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s billing system is under scrutiny in several communities as the metro embarks on its integrated development plan (IDP) meetings before the new financial year.
A meeting with meter readers and ward councillors has been planned to discuss ways to assist residents with exorbitant bills to find solutions and ensure meter readings are taken at all households...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News