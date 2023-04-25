Nelson Mandela Bay electricity boss flees city amid threats
Weekend power outages likely to have been triggered deliberately, Bay mayor says
By Brandon Nel - 25 April 2023
In the wake of claims of sabotage on Nelson Mandela Bay’s power network, the municipality’s electricity and energy boss has fled the city after allegedly receiving threats at the weekend.
As major power outages hit several parts of the metro at the weekend and on Monday, plunging households and businesses into darkness, officials have hinted at possible sabotage...
In the wake of claims of sabotage on Nelson Mandela Bay’s power network, the municipality’s electricity and energy boss has fled the city after allegedly receiving threats at the weekend.
As major power outages hit several parts of the metro at the weekend and on Monday, plunging households and businesses into darkness, officials have hinted at possible sabotage...
