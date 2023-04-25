Meditation, art, fresh food on menu at Tsitsikamma retreat
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 25 April 2023
The beautiful Tsitsikamma forest, not foreign to hosting tourists, will once again be a home to guests attending a three-day Art Retreat Renew and Recharge Way of Water life programme.
The retreat, filled with meditation, art, and healthy food, promises to revitalise guests’ creative spirits from Friday May 5 to Sunday May 7...
