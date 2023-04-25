The municipal manager of Kannaland Municipality has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, police said on Monday.
Morne Hoogbaard, 47, was arrested between George and Oudtshoorn on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said an investigation was under way.
“Oudtshoorn detectives are investigating a case of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor following the arrest of a 47-year-old man between George and Oudtshoorn on Sunday at about 4.40am by Western Cape provincial traffic officials,” Spies said.
He was released on Monday on a warning.
He will appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court on August 15.
Attempts to reach Hoogbaard were unsuccessful at the time of publication.
Kannaland municipal manager arrested on drunk driving charge
Image: FILE
