IPTS fraud accused mother and son abandon recusal application
Premium
By Devon Koen - 25 April 2023
A bid by embattled Gqeberha businesswoman Andrea Wessels to stop her former lawyer from representing her co-accused in a multimillion-rand racketeering case — citing a conflict of interest — was short-lived when the application was abandoned at the final hour on Monday.
Wessels and her son, Rukaard Abrahams, stalled proceedings in the city’s high court when they indicated through their new legal representatives that they intended to bring an application to have defence attorney Danie Gouws recused from the matter...
