News

‘Housewives’ star opens up about health struggles

Norma Nicol’s uterus removed after years of endometriosis agony

Premium
25 April 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

After making the bold decision to have her uterus removed in February 2022 as a result of endometriosis, The Real Housewives of Gqeberha cast member Norma Nicol plans on starting a non-profit organisation (NPO) to help women before they get to that point.

She said she wanted to prevent other women being forced to have their uteruses removed, resulting in them being unable to carry children. ..

