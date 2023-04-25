Concert to raise funds for ‘I Love You Daddy’ singer’s tombstone
By Roslyn Baatjies - 25 April 2023
Eight years after the death of legendary Cape Town musician Ricardo Groenewald — the voice of what many South Africans consider to be the world’s best Father’s Day anthem — attempts are being made to fundraise for a tombstone to honour the I Love You Daddy singer.
To date, his grave at the Maitland cemetery stands unmarked. ..
