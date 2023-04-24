Seventeen people were arrested and one was shot dead after they allegedly snatched millions of rand worth of liquor from a hijacked truck in Gqeberha.
The suspects, between the ages of 16 and 35, were nabbed on Saturday, of which one was killed during a shootout with the police.
The estimated value of the liquor was R1.7m.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a case of possession of stolen property and vehicle hijacking was under investigation.
“It is alleged that at about 3.15pm, the driver of a horse and trailer truck was driving down Struanway towards Deal Party and as he slowed down at a speed hump, a charcoal grey VW Polo overtook and stopped in front of him,” Naidu said.
“The passenger exited and pointed a firearm at the driver.
“He was ordered to get out and forced into the Polo and later dropped off in Motherwell.”
Naidu said Gqeberha’s K9 unit and Gelvandale police followed up on information and found people offloading the truck in Windvogel.
“When they spotted the police vehicles, they scattered into the bushy area next to the premises while shooting at [the police].
“Police retaliated and one suspect was fatally wounded and 16 others were arrested on the scene.
“The dense bush was tracked with police dogs, Bentley and Max, where another suspect who was hiding between the reeds was apprehended by Max”.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the police members involved in the arrests and recovery of the stolen liquor.
“We, the SA Police Services, are vigorously working to crack these syndicates,” Mene said.
“We urge communities not to turn a blind eye to suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods but to report it to police.”
HeraldLIVE
Seventeen arrested, one shot dead in Gqeberha liquor heist
Image: SUPPLIED
Seventeen people were arrested and one was shot dead after they allegedly snatched millions of rand worth of liquor from a hijacked truck in Gqeberha.
The suspects, between the ages of 16 and 35, were nabbed on Saturday, of which one was killed during a shootout with the police.
The estimated value of the liquor was R1.7m.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a case of possession of stolen property and vehicle hijacking was under investigation.
“It is alleged that at about 3.15pm, the driver of a horse and trailer truck was driving down Struanway towards Deal Party and as he slowed down at a speed hump, a charcoal grey VW Polo overtook and stopped in front of him,” Naidu said.
“The passenger exited and pointed a firearm at the driver.
“He was ordered to get out and forced into the Polo and later dropped off in Motherwell.”
Naidu said Gqeberha’s K9 unit and Gelvandale police followed up on information and found people offloading the truck in Windvogel.
“When they spotted the police vehicles, they scattered into the bushy area next to the premises while shooting at [the police].
“Police retaliated and one suspect was fatally wounded and 16 others were arrested on the scene.
“The dense bush was tracked with police dogs, Bentley and Max, where another suspect who was hiding between the reeds was apprehended by Max”.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the police members involved in the arrests and recovery of the stolen liquor.
“We, the SA Police Services, are vigorously working to crack these syndicates,” Mene said.
“We urge communities not to turn a blind eye to suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods but to report it to police.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
World
News
News