×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Selfless ‘Nightingale’ honoured with special provincial farewell

Emotional send-off for Sister Tunyiswa who helped rebuild Tanzania’s health system

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 24 April 2023

Like a true “Nightingale”, she extended herself and went beyond the call of duty.

This striking account of the actions of a selfless patriot was remembered at  the special provincial official funeral of apartheid-era nurse Sister Kholeka Tunyiswa in New Brighton at the weekend...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read