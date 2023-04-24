Selfless ‘Nightingale’ honoured with special provincial farewell
Emotional send-off for Sister Tunyiswa who helped rebuild Tanzania’s health system
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 24 April 2023
Like a true “Nightingale”, she extended herself and went beyond the call of duty.
This striking account of the actions of a selfless patriot was remembered at the special provincial official funeral of apartheid-era nurse Sister Kholeka Tunyiswa in New Brighton at the weekend...
Selfless ‘Nightingale’ honoured with special provincial farewell
Emotional send-off for Sister Tunyiswa who helped rebuild Tanzania’s health system
Like a true “Nightingale”, she extended herself and went beyond the call of duty.
This striking account of the actions of a selfless patriot was remembered at the special provincial official funeral of apartheid-era nurse Sister Kholeka Tunyiswa in New Brighton at the weekend...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
World
News
News