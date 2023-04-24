“The National Orders are the highest awards that South Africa, through the president, bestows on citizens and eminent foreign nationals,” the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.
“Following objections from various sectors of society and on the recommendation of the National Orders Advisory Council (NOAC), President Ramaphosa has accepted the withdrawal of three nominees who were nominated to receive respective orders in a ceremony scheduled to take place on Friday, April 28 in Pretoria. The three are Mr Duma Ndlovu, Mr Freek Robinson and Mr Mike Horn from the list of 35 chosen recipients to be conferred.
“To uphold the integrity of National Orders, the NOAC will further adopt measures to strengthen the selection process. These measures include a workshop which will be undertaken by council members at the end of April. Timelines of the selection process will also be reviewed.”
One of the nominees is Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
President Cyril Ramaphosa no longer giving awards to Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson and Mike Horn
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Elvis Ntombela
President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the withdrawal of three National Order award nominees — Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson and Mike Horn — after objections to their nominations.
Ndlovu, a poet, filmmaker and producer, was accused of playing a part in state capture before the commission chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo. The ANC Veterans League earlier called on Ramaphosa to reconsider giving him an award, at least until his name has been cleared.
Veteran broadcaster Robinson was due to receive an award for his contribution to journalism while Horn is a South African-born explorer. The presidency said there had been some objections to their nominations without expanding.
