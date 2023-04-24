×

News

North West thieves steal crocodile

By TimesLIVE - 24 April 2023
The 2.5m Nile crocodile was safely returned to its owners.
The 2.5m Nile crocodile was safely returned to its owners.
Image: SAPS

A crocodile was stolen in the North West, leading to the arrest of three men.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the croc was stolen from a crocodile farm in Hartbeesfontein. 

Police and nature conservation officers traced the 2.5m Nile crocodile to an abandoned farmhouse where it was discovered hidden under tree branches.

“The crocodile was returned to its rightful owner.”

The suspects, aged between 20 and 35, were arrested on Thursday. They are due to appear in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on Monday for contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.

Police also seized a bakkie used in the commission of the crime.

TimesLIVE

