Nelson Mandela Bay investigates cause of power outages

As major power outages hit Nelson Mandela Bay, plunging households and businesses into darkness, city officials have hinted at possible sabotage.
Mayor Retief Odendaal said on his official Facebook page though the cause of the outages had not yet been confirmed, it was likely to have been caused by “intent”.
“Though we have little information as to the reason or the cause at this stage, we have reason to believe that it is likely to have been caused by intent,” said Odendaal, adding that his life was in danger as there's “an apparent plan to hold both the city manager and myself hostage at City Hall”.
“Yesterday [Sunday] we received further information that some officials were planning a total shutdown of the city caused by large scale blackouts.”
On Monday morning the outages spread to Summerstrand, Greenbushes, Sardinia Bay, Arlington and Lorraine.
The mayor promised to rid the municipality from criminal elements that are “strangling the life out of the city”.
“Corruption is a cancer that has almost destroyed our city administration over the last couple of years,” said Odendaal.
“If we want to get our city working again, we simply have no choice but to rid ourselves of the criminal elements.”
Odendaal said: “We will do everything in our ability to normalise the situation as quickly as possible as well as protect our honest, ethical and hardworking employees that are now being intimidated... I can assure the public that acts of insubordination and intimidation will be dealt with swiftly and harshly.”
Last week the Metro suspended seven officials within the Electricity and Energy Directorate after a preliminary forensic investigation unearthed an alleged corrupt network operating in the department.
On Friday workers of the department embarked on a protest, saying they were in the dark about why their colleagues had been suspended as nothing had been communicated to them.
“We saw our leadership being temporarily suspended for alleged dishonesty and misuse of municipal processes, but the mayor said something different on Facebook — that it was, in fact, connected with the Coega IDZ, which we don’t know about,” said Nehawu shop steward Ayanda Solani, adding that the suspended seven were current and former shop stewards of Nehawu.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay investigates cause of power outages
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
As major power outages hit Nelson Mandela Bay, plunging households and businesses into darkness, city officials have hinted at possible sabotage.
Mayor Retief Odendaal said on his official Facebook page though the cause of the outages had not yet been confirmed, it was likely to have been caused by “intent”.
“Though we have little information as to the reason or the cause at this stage, we have reason to believe that it is likely to have been caused by intent,” said Odendaal, adding that his life was in danger as there's “an apparent plan to hold both the city manager and myself hostage at City Hall”.
“Yesterday [Sunday] we received further information that some officials were planning a total shutdown of the city caused by large scale blackouts.”
On Monday morning the outages spread to Summerstrand, Greenbushes, Sardinia Bay, Arlington and Lorraine.
The mayor promised to rid the municipality from criminal elements that are “strangling the life out of the city”.
“Corruption is a cancer that has almost destroyed our city administration over the last couple of years,” said Odendaal.
“If we want to get our city working again, we simply have no choice but to rid ourselves of the criminal elements.”
Odendaal said: “We will do everything in our ability to normalise the situation as quickly as possible as well as protect our honest, ethical and hardworking employees that are now being intimidated... I can assure the public that acts of insubordination and intimidation will be dealt with swiftly and harshly.”
Last week the Metro suspended seven officials within the Electricity and Energy Directorate after a preliminary forensic investigation unearthed an alleged corrupt network operating in the department.
On Friday workers of the department embarked on a protest, saying they were in the dark about why their colleagues had been suspended as nothing had been communicated to them.
“We saw our leadership being temporarily suspended for alleged dishonesty and misuse of municipal processes, but the mayor said something different on Facebook — that it was, in fact, connected with the Coega IDZ, which we don’t know about,” said Nehawu shop steward Ayanda Solani, adding that the suspended seven were current and former shop stewards of Nehawu.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News