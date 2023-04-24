×

Light at the end of the tunnel for those needing eye surgery

By Devon Koen - 24 April 2023

Leading the way in providing specialist eye care for those who need it most, Makhanda optometrist Dr Trevor Davies and his team are giving back to the community by offering free assistance. 

Davies welcomed various patients for a free eye exam and assessment at his practice on Thursday to determine who most needed cataract surgery, which was offered free...

