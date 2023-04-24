Light at the end of the tunnel for those needing eye surgery
Premium
By Devon Koen - 24 April 2023
Leading the way in providing specialist eye care for those who need it most, Makhanda optometrist Dr Trevor Davies and his team are giving back to the community by offering free assistance.
Davies welcomed various patients for a free eye exam and assessment at his practice on Thursday to determine who most needed cataract surgery, which was offered free...
Light at the end of the tunnel for those needing eye surgery
Leading the way in providing specialist eye care for those who need it most, Makhanda optometrist Dr Trevor Davies and his team are giving back to the community by offering free assistance.
Davies welcomed various patients for a free eye exam and assessment at his practice on Thursday to determine who most needed cataract surgery, which was offered free...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News