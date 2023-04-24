The incident came a day after Ramathuba announced that Relela Clinic would start rendering 24-hour services.
Impatient man 'intends to plead guilty' for beating nurse who told him to join queue
Promise Lebepe, 30, wanted a sick note despite not having consulted at Limpopo clinic
An impatient man who allegedly assaulted a nurse for telling him to join the queue intends to plead guilty to the crime when he returns to the Kgapane magistrate’s court next week, the Limpopo health department reported.
Promise Lebepe, 30, made his first appearance before the court on Monday after police appealed for him to hand himself over at the weekend.
Lebepe allegedly went to the Relela Clinic in Bolobedu near Tzaneen last Wednesday to get a sick note to give to his employer. Lebepe did not consult at the clinic but walked in after buying medication at the chemist, the Limpopo health department said.
“The patient allegedly stormed the consultation room where the nurse was busy assisting another patient and demanded to be assisted immediately,” said spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha said.
The nurse asked Lebepe to join the queue, but an altercation ensued.
Lebepe allegedly grabbed the nurse by her skirt and started assaulting her.
“He attempted hitting her with a brick, but was blocked by other patients.”
After the assault, Lebepe fled the scene while the injured nurse was taken to Van Velden Hospital and remained in a stable condition.
Lebepe was arrested at the weekend after police made a public appeal for him to surrender.
During his brief appearance in court on Monday, he said he intended to plead guilty.
Mauvha said the case was postponed to May 2 for a formal guilty plea, while Lebepe would remain in custody as his bail was denied.
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said she was happy the accused was denied bail.
“This is what we have been calling for — that no bail must be granted to the accused person. We believe that this will serve as a deterrent to those who still think of attacking our healthcare professionals,” she said.
The incident came a day after Ramathuba announced that Relela Clinic would start rendering 24-hour services.
“However, this incident, unfortunately, will result in regression on this positive move and innocent people being denied access to healthcare. We cannot sacrifice the health of the nation because of one individual, hence our call for severe and harsh sentences.”
She said she was appalled by the assault that happened a few weeks after the kidnapping and rape of a nurse, also in Tzaneen.
Earlier this month, a newly appointed nurse employed at Madumane Clinic was kidnapped, raped and robbed on her way to work after getting off a taxi.
The woman allegedly asked the driver to drop her off at the clinic since it was dark, but the driver refused. After she got off the taxi, the nurse was accosted by unknown men who dragged her into the bushes at about 1am. The nurse reportedly managed to crawl to a nearby house for help.
TimesLIVE
