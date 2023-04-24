A grade 5 pupil was killed and 80 pupils were injured in a road accident when the bus they were travelling in from a sports event lost control in Limpopo at the weekend.
Grade 5 pupil killed, 80 others injured in bus crash en route from sports trip
Reporter
Image: ER24
“Unfortunately the child had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.”
He said 86 other patients were treated, including 80 children aged between six and 11 with injuries ranging from minor to severe. Six adults suffered minor to moderate injuries and all patients were transported to nearby hospitals, said Meiring.
Four pupils, two school governing board (SGB) members and a teacher were recovering in hospital on Monday.
Limpopo education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya sent condolences to the family of the deceased boy.
