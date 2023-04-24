×

Evacuation of SA nationals in Sudan in progress

24 April 2023
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
A plane carrying Jordanian citizens and other nationals evacuated from Sudan arrives at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, on April 24 2023.
Image: ALAA AL SUKHNI/Reuters
Image: ALAA AL SUKHNI/Reuters

South African citizens and embassy staff in Sudan are being evacuated from the war-torn country.

Head of public diplomacy at the department of international relations Clayson Monyela confirmed the operation out of Khartoum at lunchtime on Monday.

He said he could not disclose the security and logistics of the operation due to its sensitivity. 

Earlier Monyela confirmed there were 77 South Africans in Sudan. 

