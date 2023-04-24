EP Cricket under police investigation
Case of fraud and corruption opened over SA20 tournament deal
By Tshepiso Mametela - 24 April 2023
A Gqeberha law firm has released an explosive report into an alleged irregular memorandum of agreement between EP Cricket, Sun TV Network and Mega Sportz NPC for the inaugural SA20 cricket tournament earlier in 2023.
The allegations of a dysfunctional EP Cricket board and conflicts of interest are piling up, threatening the state of the sport in the province...
