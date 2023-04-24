And then there was light for CHOC houses

The Childhood Cancer Foundation of SA (CHOC) can finally keep their lights on thanks to a generous donation from a Bay radio station’s annual Big Walk for Cancer fundraiser.
On Friday, Algoa FM celebrated the installation of the solar panels at the CHOC accommodation facilities in Gqeberha and East London.
CHOC was the beneficiary of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer that took place in Gqeberha, East London and George in November, attracting 11,000 participants.
“The CHOC House is a beacon of hope to many families, and we are pleased that the Big Walk for Cancer could make this solar panel installation possible,” Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay said.
“We are all affected by load-shedding, and alternative power sources have become necessary to keep the lights on.”
The CHOC houses in the Eastern Cape provide accommodation for families and their children while the patient undergoes cancer treatment.
In Gqeberha, the CHOC accommodation is situated in Parsons Hill close to Provincial Hospital and in East London, the houses are located in Beacon Bay close to Frere Hospital.
“Families stay at these facilities at no cost and receive nutritious meals and transport to and from the hospital when required,” CHOC chief executive Hedley Lewis said.
Out of town patients and their parents or caregivers travel from across the Eastern Cape to receive cancer treatment.
“The families appreciate the home away from home with the sounds of moms chatting and children playing.
“On average, we accommodate close to 4,000 bed night services per annum in the Eastern Cape,” Lewis said.
Mavis Louw, of Kirkwood, confirmed Lewis’s sentiments.
She is the grandmother of 13-year-old twin boys, one of which was diagnosed with brain cancer.
While her grandson was in hospital, she was accommodated at the CHOC House in Parsons Hill.
“The families of the patients become one big family at the CHOC House,” Louw said.
“I am grateful for the accommodation and the transport to and from hospital that we get here for free.
“Kirkwood is too far to travel in and out every day.”
The solar power supply will ensure that parents and patients are not left in the dark during the night.
And then there was light for CHOC houses
