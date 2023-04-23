Step in and stop it! Minister urges communities to assist government in stamping out GBV

With the Western Cape “committed to ending the scourge of gender-based violence 365 days a year”, provincial minister of social development Sharna Fernandez joined the Drakenstein municipality's men's gender-based violence (GBV) dialogue and march on Saturday.
“Government is limited in its resources when it comes to addressing social ills like gender-based violence. We cannot do it on our own. It is important for communities to work with us as we raise awareness to ensure an end to the violent cycle of abuse and support victims and survivors the best way possible. Collaborations between different government spheres, NGOs and the private sector are also crucial,” said Fernandez.
Despite the rain, residents and municipal officials marched down the streets of Wellington to show support for those who have been affected by violence and/or abuse, while raising awareness about support services available to them.
“The objective of this programme is to increase the available service provisioning and to raise community awareness of services for survivors as well as perpetrators of sexual violence and abuse. Our communities are negatively affected by the high and increasing rates of gender-based violence in society,” said a spokesperson for the municipality.
Ward councillor Rita Andreas said the event was one of various awareness campaigns being initiated by the municipality’s gender forum and aims to reach as many residents as possible in Drakenstein's 33 wards. She added that it was a 365-day campaign.
Saturday's programme included an interactive play about domestic abuse, with a clear message: “Silence promotes violence”, encouraging the audience to speak up against abuse when they witness it.
“All it takes is one voice to spread a message and to influence others to do better. Be ethical disrupters, if you see a man or woman inflicting pain on someone else, step in and stop it,” said Fernandez.
The minister also shared the province's “Break The Cycle” video, part of the government’s GBV prevention media campaign. It follows a man who was exposed to violence and abuse at home as a child. Recognising that he’s about to repeat the cycle with his family, he seeks help.
Anyone needing assistance such as counselling can visit their nearest social development department office, call the gender-based violence command centre on 0800-428-428 or visit helpformen.co.za
Step in and stop it! Minister urges communities to assist government in stamping out GBV
Image: Supplied
