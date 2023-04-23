Narrow escape for man, 23, shot seven times in Timothy Valley attack
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 23 April 2023
A Good Samaritan from Timothy Valley described the horror of finding a 23-year-old man in front of her house minutes after he had been shot multiple times early on Sunday morning.
Rosey Richards said she had heard loud banging at her front door, the handle rattling and an indistinct voice crying out for help, just after midnight...
Narrow escape for man, 23, shot seven times in Timothy Valley attack
A Good Samaritan from Timothy Valley described the horror of finding a 23-year-old man in front of her house minutes after he had been shot multiple times early on Sunday morning.
Rosey Richards said she had heard loud banging at her front door, the handle rattling and an indistinct voice crying out for help, just after midnight...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
World
Politics
World