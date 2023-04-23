A 41-year-old man who crashed his Mercedes-Benz into a pole on Saturday was arrested after an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were allegedly found inside the vehicle.
He is facing charges relating to the possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an investigation was under way.
“While patrolling the N2 freeway near Coega, members of the Gqeberha K9 unit and the flying squad arrested a man early on Saturday morning,” she said.
The man had crashed the car into a pole.
“When they approached the vehicle, they found the driver passed out behind the wheel.
“A .38 special revolver and three rounds of ammunition were found lying near the gear lever.
“The serial number of the firearm was filed off,” Naidu said, adding that the vehicle had been impounded for further investigation.
The firearm will be sent for ballistic analysis.
The man will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
HeraldLIVE
Man nabbed after crash for illegal possession of gun
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
