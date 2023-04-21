×

News

Trial-within-a-trial of man accused of retirement village murders delayed

21 April 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Closing arguments in the trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of an alleged confession from one of the suspects accused of murdering two elderly women at a Sunridge Park retirement was put on hold on Friday when it emerged the judge was not available.

The matter, which has seen serious allegations being made of police brutality, has been on the Gqeberha high court roll since July...

