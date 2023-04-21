‘Tap into inner-city springs to galvanise Central’
Calls made to rejuvenate underground water sources to uplift heart of city, celebrate heritage and boost tourism
By Guy Rogers - 21 April 2023
The historical society says Gqeberha’s historic mosaic of inner-city springs should be used to celebrate heritage and boost tourism.
Historical Society of Port Elizabeth chair Graham Taylor, who has written extensively on the Nelson Mandela Bay groundwater phenomenon, said the Central springs lay at the heart of the city, environmentally, culturally and historically...
