Probe into brazen theft of eight-tonne construction vehicle
TLB last spotted on camera heading for Gqeberha after stolen in Addo
How do you go about stealing an eight-tonne construction vehicle from the site where it was being used?
This is the question circling the mysterious disappearance of a tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB) that went missing from a farm near Addo on Monday night...
Probe into brazen theft of eight-tonne construction vehicle
TLB last spotted on camera heading for Gqeberha after stolen in Addo
News reporter
How do you go about stealing an eight-tonne construction vehicle from the site where it was being used?
This is the question circling the mysterious disappearance of a tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB) that went missing from a farm near Addo on Monday night...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News