×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Probe into brazen theft of eight-tonne construction vehicle

TLB last spotted on camera heading for Gqeberha after stolen in Addo

Premium
21 April 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

How do you go about stealing an eight-tonne construction vehicle from the site where it was being used?

This is the question circling the mysterious disappearance of a tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB) that went missing from a farm near Addo on Monday night...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read