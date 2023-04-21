New Brighton police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after one person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on Thursday night.
One dead, two wounded in New Brighton shooting
New Brighton police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after one person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on Thursday night.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, officers responded to the scene at about 6.30pm after receiving information about a shooting in Njoli Road.
“According to reports, three men were seated in a bakkie and eating outside a shop in Njoli Road.
“An unknown man approached the vehicle and started firing shots into the vehicle.”
Naidu said the driver, Luxolo Mhamha, 31, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene while his passengers, aged between 30 and 35, survived the encounter.
One sustained a wound to the back, while the other was shot in both arms.
The motive for the incident is yet to be determined.
