Nelson Mandela Bay gets tough on account defaulters
Council determined to claw back billions as collection rate drops to 56%
With the municipal revenue collection rate sitting at a low 56% by the end of March, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality plans to start aggressively targeting non-paying customers with an intensified disconnection campaign, as defaulters threaten to derail the next budget.
Residences and businesses have racked up a R3.7bn bill owed to the municipality since the start of the financial year in July...
Politics Reporter
