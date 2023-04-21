×

Nelson Mandela Bay gets tough on account defaulters

Council determined to claw back billions as collection rate drops to 56%

21 April 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

With the municipal revenue collection rate sitting at a low 56% by the end of March, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality plans to start aggressively targeting non-paying customers with an intensified disconnection campaign, as defaulters threaten to derail the next budget. 

Residences and businesses have racked up a R3.7bn bill owed to the municipality since the start of the financial year in July...

