William Scott celebrates 75 years of exceptional paint and roof services
Specialising in waterproofing, asbestos removal, spalling repairs and epoxy flooring, the family-owned business prides itself on safe and quality work
It’s been 75 years since William Scott Contracts opened its doors in Gqeberha, and the family behind the successful business is grateful for all they’ve accomplished.
No company can reach this significant milestone without being exceptional at what it does. Longevity takes perseverance, hard work and commitment to quality service.
In 1948, Scottish immigrants William and Myra Scott founded William Scott Contracts out of a single-room office at the bottom of Albany Road, after young William showed remarkable talent at paint work.
With Myra doing the invoicing — with her typewriter propped up on a milk crate -and William doing the paint and roof work, the company began its generational journey.
Today, their sons run the business, with Cameron as director and Andrew, Duncan and Justin assisting with daily operations.
They've all worked in construction roles overseas, gaining an international perspective on various areas of industry.
Alongside their dedicated staff, the Scotts’ believe the key to success and a strong business is pride in the quality of workmanship and customer service, while embodying an ethos of “family values applied to international standards”.
The company specialises in a range of services, including painting, roofing, re-roofing, waterproofing, asbestos removal, spalling repairs and epoxy flooring. It also undertakes quality residential projects, with its primary focus being medium- to large-scale commercial, industrial and body corporate contracts.
With an unwavering commitment to delivering quality finishing services, William Scott ensures that construction and refurbishment projects are completed to high standards.
It prioritises the safety and efficiency of its team by investing in cutting-edge painting and roofing technology and providing comprehensive safety training to all 150 members.
In addition to training, the company has equipped its team with varied access equipment — including aerial lifts, suspended platforms, scaffolding and rope access solutions — which minimises disruptions and ensures maximum efficiency and safety on construction sites.
William Scott has earned letters of good standing with the SA Revenue Service and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act. Every project includes a mandatory safety file process and sign-off, demonstrating its commitment to the safety of its team and clients' property.
In a constantly changing world, William Scott Contracts is fulfilling what it set out to achieve in 1948 — making sure your buildings look and feel good through quality painting, roofing, waterproofing and epoxy flooring services.
This article was sponsored William Scott.