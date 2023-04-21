William Scott celebrates 75 years of exceptional paint and roof services

It’s been 75 years since William Scott Contracts opened its doors in Gqeberha, and the family behind the successful business is grateful for all they’ve accomplished.

No company can reach this significant milestone without being exceptional at what it does. Longevity takes perseverance, hard work and commitment to quality service.

In 1948, Scottish immigrants William and Myra Scott founded William Scott Contracts out of a single-room office at the bottom of Albany Road, after young William showed remarkable talent at paint work.

With Myra doing the invoicing — with her typewriter propped up on a milk crate -and William doing the paint and roof work, the company began its generational journey.