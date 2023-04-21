×

News

LISTEN | Petzer discusses award-winning comedy career

21 April 2023
Gqeberha-born funnyman Rory Petzer scooped a Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Award at the weekend
FUNNY TIMES: Gqeberha-born funnyman Rory Petzer scooped a Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Award at the weekend
Image: Supplied

Gqeberha-born funnyman Rory Petzer has dedicated his latest award to the people of Gqeberha — the town where his comedy career began.

Petzer, 43, won the UpLIFTing Comedic Content Award at the Savanna Comics Choice Awards at the weekend, scooping the publicly voted prize.

He said the award meant the world to him.

“I create my content hoping it makes at least one person forget about their problems for two minutes, so to learn that so many people love it and voted for me, makes me very, very happy,” he said.

“This [award] is for the people of my hometown, that’s where my comedy career began at The Music Kitchen in Newton Park.” 

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Petzer.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

