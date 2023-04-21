Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province is trying to establish why two boys, aged five and six, were found murdered in Soweto.
The mutilated bodies of Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, were found on Thursday morning just 1.4km apart in Rockville and White City respectively by residents after a nearly 24-hour search
On Thursday Lesufi, education MEC Matome Chiloane and community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the grieving families of the two pupils from Isiseko Primary School in Soweto.
“What has happened in this community is something that must not be tolerated. We are trying to establish the reasons behind this incident and we have no choice but to unleash state resources that we have at our disposal to ensure that the police do everything in their powers to understand why these people are behaving like this,”
Lesufi's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the education district office in Soweto received a message alleging that pupils from Isiseko Primary school were kidnapped and subsequently murdered.
“The three boy learners (two grade 1 and one grade R) were abducted about 07:30 on Wednesday, night” he said. Mhaga said two of the boys were killed and one escaped unharmed.
“We would like to thank our community patrollers. With limited resources and support, they were able to discover the two bodies. This is the partnership we need with communities. As a government, we have committed to provide support to the families, " said Lesufi.
Lesufi visits families of boys whose mutilated bodies were found in Soweto
Image: Alaister Russell
