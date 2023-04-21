The teenager from Helenvale arrested for the fatal stabbing of her mother’s partner was released on bail on Thursday afternoon.
Juanita Grootboom, 18, who was charged with the murder of Jonathan Pretorius, briefly appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court where the state granted her bail of R300.
In her affidavit, Grootboom said she had completed schooling only until grade 7 and that she was unemployed.
She said she was the mother of a two-year-old girl and that she was dependent on state grants.
Grootboom, who was arrested on Sunday a few hours after Pretorius, 42, succumbed to his injury, will have to reside with her biological father.
Her bail conditions include that she needs to report to the Gelvandale police station every Monday and Friday.
She is also not allowed to have contact with her mother, Charmaine, for the duration of the trial.
The case was postponed to June 7.
On Sunday, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the incident.
“It is alleged that at about 9.30am on Sunday a couple were embroiled in an argument when the suspect intervened and allegedly stabbed Jonathan Elton Pretorius once in his chest.
“He succumbed to his injury on the scene. The suspect is the daughter of the woman.
“She was arrested and detained on a charge of murder,” Naidu said at the time.
Helenvale teen charged in fatal stabbing of mom's partner out on bail
