×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Golf day to celebrate haven’s 100th year in existence

21 April 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The MTR Smit Children’s Haven will host its annual fundraising Golf Day Classic at the PE Golf Club on Friday in a very special year for the haven as it celebrates its centenary.

The haven’s director Tanya Eales said the purpose of the fundraiser was to be able to provide residential care, support and therapy to an average of 115 children and youth annually...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read