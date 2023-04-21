Golf day to celebrate haven’s 100th year in existence
The MTR Smit Children’s Haven will host its annual fundraising Golf Day Classic at the PE Golf Club on Friday in a very special year for the haven as it celebrates its centenary.
The haven’s director Tanya Eales said the purpose of the fundraiser was to be able to provide residential care, support and therapy to an average of 115 children and youth annually...
