Swartkops police are still trying to identify a cyclist who was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in Wells Estate on Thursday night.
The police responded to the scene in Malinga Street after receiving reports of a body lying in the road at about 11.20pm.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the motorist who allegedly knocked over the cyclist was at the scene when the police arrived.
A bicycle was found lying next to the man’s body.
A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.
Anyone who might be able to assist in identifying the cyclist or tracing his next-of-kin is urged to contact detective Warrant Officer Jacques Leonard on 082-847-4756, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or to go to their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Cyclist killed in accident still unidentified
Image: PAUL FLEET/1243RF
