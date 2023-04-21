×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cyclist killed in accident still unidentified

By Riaan Marais - 21 April 2023
Anyone who can assist in identifying a cyclist who was killed on Thursday night in Wells Estate is urged to contact the police
POLICE PLEA: Anyone who can assist in identifying a cyclist who was killed on Thursday night in Wells Estate is urged to contact the police
Image: PAUL FLEET/1243RF

Swartkops police are still trying to identify a cyclist who was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in Wells Estate on Thursday night.

The police responded to the scene in Malinga Street after receiving reports of a body lying in the road at about 11.20pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the motorist who allegedly knocked over the cyclist was at the scene when the police arrived.

A bicycle was found lying next to the man’s body.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

Anyone who might be able to assist in identifying the cyclist or tracing his next-of-kin is urged to contact detective Warrant Officer Jacques Leonard on 082-847-4756, or  Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or to go to their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read