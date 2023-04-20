Two children found dead in Soweto, police on both scenes: councillor

Police are at two crime scenes in Soweto after the reported discovery of the bodies of two boys.
The bodies were apparently discovered early Thursday morning by community members at different locations in the township. One of the bodies was allegedly found mutilated in Rockville, while the other was found in White City.
Rockville ward councillor Nompumelelo Mazibuko confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE but said details remained sketchy at this stage.
“It was two boys ... both of them were killed and dropped in different areas,” she said.
“I'm not sure exactly what happened but I know that there was one child who was found at Moroka Dam with a slit throat. They are still investigating. I don't have the exact details.”
A police officer not authorised to speak to the media also confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE.
“One body was found in White City and the other was found in Thokoza Park.
“Police are still at the scene,” he said, adding that the boys went missing on Wednesday night.
Gauteng police are yet to respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story
