News

Trial delay as Terblanche co-accused applies for Legal Aid

By Kathryn Kimberley - 20 April 2023

Suspected wife killer Arnold Terblanche made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where he was told his matter was not yet trial-ready.

One of the delays had been caused by his co-accused Reinhardt Leach opting to apply for Legal Aid SA representation instead of continuing with his private attorney, due to a lack of funds...

