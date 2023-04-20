Trial delay as Terblanche co-accused applies for Legal Aid
By Kathryn Kimberley - 20 April 2023
Suspected wife killer Arnold Terblanche made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where he was told his matter was not yet trial-ready.
One of the delays had been caused by his co-accused Reinhardt Leach opting to apply for Legal Aid SA representation instead of continuing with his private attorney, due to a lack of funds...
