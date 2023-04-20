A second G4S security guard has been arrested for allegedly helping Thabo Bester escape from prison last year.
The 51-year-old man, arrested on Tuesday at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, is expected to appear in the city's magistrate’s court on Thursday.
He joins Bester's partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara and ex-CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo in connection with Bester's escape.
Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A second G4S security guard has been arrested for allegedly helping Thabo Bester escape from prison last year.
The 51-year-old man, arrested on Tuesday at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, is expected to appear in the city's magistrate’s court on Thursday.
He joins Bester's partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara and ex-CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo in connection with Bester's escape.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the guard faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape and defeating the ends of justice.
Rapist and murderer Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania on Friday, 10km from the Kenyan border.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News