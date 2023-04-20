Residents have their say on new multipurpose centre

Bethelsdorp and Kleinskool residents were invited to give input on the needs of the community and the function of their soon-to-be developed multipurpose centre.
Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said the centre was one of two multipurpose facilities delegated to the agency by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
“The centres are each allocated R5.5m, budgeted in the 2022/2023 financial year, R7m in 2023/2024, and R1m in 2024/2025,” he said.
Speaking at the launch during the public and stakeholder engagement meeting on Wednesday at the Bethelsdorp Police Station, sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana reiterated the intentions of the city to build united communities.
“This day is the first step that is pregnant with possibilities for this community,” he said.
“We know this project is in good hands, and that is why the funds have already been transferred to the MBDA to make sure the project moves with speed because service delivery cannot wait.”
MBDA board member Vuyani Dyantyi emphasised the importance of collaboration between the agency and council in fast-tracking delivery across the metro.
“The MBDA, as an entity of the city, is available and ready to deploy its project management capacity to aid quicker delivery.
“The agency has a credible track record with successive unqualified and clean audits from the auditor-general.
“Today is about the application of what we call the MBDA Way, where citizens become the architect of their future.
“Through this process, the professionals will take cues from people, coming from all walks of life.
“Through the MBDA Way, we make sure every voice is heard, hence our team and consultants are here to listen.”
He said a similar public engagement took place in New Brighton on March 15 at the Nangoza Jebe Hall regarding the Ward 17 multipurpose centre.
“The projects are being implemented by the MBDA on behalf of the sports, recreation, arts and culture directorate of the municipality.
“Public engagements are used by the MBDA to draw inputs and aspirations of communities before designs and construction begin to build sustainable buy-in and community ownership.
“The citizens get the opportunity to customise the MPC according to their pressing needs, now and into the future,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Residents have their say on new multipurpose centre
Image: SUPPLIED
Bethelsdorp and Kleinskool residents were invited to give input on the needs of the community and the function of their soon-to-be developed multipurpose centre.
Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said the centre was one of two multipurpose facilities delegated to the agency by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
“The centres are each allocated R5.5m, budgeted in the 2022/2023 financial year, R7m in 2023/2024, and R1m in 2024/2025,” he said.
Speaking at the launch during the public and stakeholder engagement meeting on Wednesday at the Bethelsdorp Police Station, sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana reiterated the intentions of the city to build united communities.
“This day is the first step that is pregnant with possibilities for this community,” he said.
“We know this project is in good hands, and that is why the funds have already been transferred to the MBDA to make sure the project moves with speed because service delivery cannot wait.”
MBDA board member Vuyani Dyantyi emphasised the importance of collaboration between the agency and council in fast-tracking delivery across the metro.
“The MBDA, as an entity of the city, is available and ready to deploy its project management capacity to aid quicker delivery.
“The agency has a credible track record with successive unqualified and clean audits from the auditor-general.
“Today is about the application of what we call the MBDA Way, where citizens become the architect of their future.
“Through this process, the professionals will take cues from people, coming from all walks of life.
“Through the MBDA Way, we make sure every voice is heard, hence our team and consultants are here to listen.”
He said a similar public engagement took place in New Brighton on March 15 at the Nangoza Jebe Hall regarding the Ward 17 multipurpose centre.
“The projects are being implemented by the MBDA on behalf of the sports, recreation, arts and culture directorate of the municipality.
“Public engagements are used by the MBDA to draw inputs and aspirations of communities before designs and construction begin to build sustainable buy-in and community ownership.
“The citizens get the opportunity to customise the MPC according to their pressing needs, now and into the future,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
World
News
Politics