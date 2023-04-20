×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pupils take scholar transport protest to luxury golf course

St Francis Links perimeter the unlikely venue of demonstration by dozens of stranded schoolchildren

Premium
20 April 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Left in the lurch with no transport, about 150 Humansdorp Secondary School pupils and parents protested outside the St Francis Links golf course on Wednesday. 

Their frustration had mounted after the children were left without scholar transport for three weeks because the scholar transport programme had allegedly failed to pay their bus driver since last year, leading him to stop working...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read