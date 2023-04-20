Pupils take scholar transport protest to luxury golf course
St Francis Links perimeter the unlikely venue of demonstration by dozens of stranded schoolchildren
Left in the lurch with no transport, about 150 Humansdorp Secondary School pupils and parents protested outside the St Francis Links golf course on Wednesday.
Their frustration had mounted after the children were left without scholar transport for three weeks because the scholar transport programme had allegedly failed to pay their bus driver since last year, leading him to stop working...
General Reporter
