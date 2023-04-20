Limpopo police launched a manhunt for unknown suspects after two brothers were shot, one of them fatally, on the N1 between the Lehau and Mantsole weigh bridges in Limpopo on Monday evening.
It is alleged two brothers, aged 34 and 50, were travelling on the N1 South Freeway in a black Opel Corsa when their vehicle was hit by an unknown object next to Mantsole weigh bridge.
They stopped and found two of the tyres had been spiked.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said while changing the tyres, a group of people emerged from the bushes and started shooting at them.
“They retaliated by shooting back and the suspects subsequently fled the scene without taking anything from them, but the two sustained injuries on the upper body,” he said.
Police and emergency medical services were called to the scene and both victims were transported to hospital. The 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on arrival. His 34-year-old brother was admitted for medical attention.
“The deceased, who was the driver of the motor vehicle, was identified as Herman Ramollo, a resident of Diepsloot, Gauteng .”
He added police had launched a manhunt for the assailants.
Police appealed to community members to assist with information that could help lead to their apprehension.
Limpopo acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers urged motorists to be cautious when driving at night and to rather stop at public places where they can get assistance if they experience car problems.
Anyone with information that can assist police with investigations should contact the investigating officer Lt-Col Annamarie Smith on 082 319 9336 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.
TimesLIVE
Police launch manhunt after two brothers shot, one fatally
Journalist
Image: 123RF
Limpopo police launched a manhunt for unknown suspects after two brothers were shot, one of them fatally, on the N1 between the Lehau and Mantsole weigh bridges in Limpopo on Monday evening.
It is alleged two brothers, aged 34 and 50, were travelling on the N1 South Freeway in a black Opel Corsa when their vehicle was hit by an unknown object next to Mantsole weigh bridge.
They stopped and found two of the tyres had been spiked.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said while changing the tyres, a group of people emerged from the bushes and started shooting at them.
“They retaliated by shooting back and the suspects subsequently fled the scene without taking anything from them, but the two sustained injuries on the upper body,” he said.
Police and emergency medical services were called to the scene and both victims were transported to hospital. The 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on arrival. His 34-year-old brother was admitted for medical attention.
“The deceased, who was the driver of the motor vehicle, was identified as Herman Ramollo, a resident of Diepsloot, Gauteng .”
He added police had launched a manhunt for the assailants.
Police appealed to community members to assist with information that could help lead to their apprehension.
Limpopo acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers urged motorists to be cautious when driving at night and to rather stop at public places where they can get assistance if they experience car problems.
Anyone with information that can assist police with investigations should contact the investigating officer Lt-Col Annamarie Smith on 082 319 9336 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News