Pearson High brings iconic musical to life
The drama department at Pearson High School is proud to present the much-anticipated productions of Little Shop of Horrors, the iconic musical comedy that has captivated audiences around the world.
The production will take place at the Pearson High School hall in Jenvey Road, Summerstrand, until April 22, with two shows on Saturday.
Directed by Linda-Louise Swain of Rother Swain Drama Studio, the talented cast and crew have been working tirelessly to bring this classic tale to life.
Featuring a dynamic score, captivating choreography and a hilarious script, this show promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.
Don’t miss your chance to see this amazing production.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via Quicket. There is limited seating available.
For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, contact Wendy on 041-583-2111 or wwestraadt@pearsonhighschool.com
