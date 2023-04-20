×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay metro launches drive to beautify Njoli Square

City to work with hawkers, taxi operators to clean up potential Bay tourist hub

By Andisa Bonani - 20 April 2023

A rubbish container, rat traps and cooler boxes were some of the items the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will equip hawkers with as part of an illegal dumping awareness and cleanup campaign in Kwazakhele area. 

The campaign is part of the city’s plans to beautify Njoli Square area, which is regarded as one of Gqeberha’s township economy hubs, in the vein of Soweto’s popular tourist attraction, Vilakazi Street...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read