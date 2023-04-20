Nelson Mandela Bay Anti-Gang Unit recovers 19 firearms in April

A total 19 illegal firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition have been recovered as police in Nelson Mandela Bay focus their efforts on cleaning the streets of illicit firearms.
Along with the confiscated weapons, members of the police’s Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) also arrested three suspects on charges of the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
In the latest incident a couple from Rocklands, on the outskirts of the Bay, were arrested on Wednesday after they were found in possession of five firearms and failed to produce proof of ownership.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the AGU received information about suspicious activity on a farm in the Withoogte region of Rocklands and executed a search warrant at about 1.15pm.
“Five firearms — including a revolver, two pistols, a rifle and a shotgun — were confiscated from the premises. Two of the firearms in question were reported stolen in the Walmer area in January 2019.”
Naidu said ownership of the other firearms would form part of the ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, the two suspects, aged 62 and 58, were detained and are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon.
Earlier this month police found a cache of weapons at a residence in Jameson Road, Schauderville, along with a large quantity of drugs and cash.
While executing a search warrant on April 3, police members found a total of eight firearms and various calibres of ammunition in the house and a tuck shop on the premises.
They also found 5,614 mandrax tablets, 65 packets of tik and 73 packets of cocaine, along with other drugs.
A 43-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody as the investigation continues.
All the confiscated firearms will be sent for ballistic testing.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene applauded the efforts of the police to rid the streets of illicit firearms.
“The illegal possession of firearms is one of the main root causes of serious and violent crimes,” Mene said.
“It may seem like we are fighting an endless battle against these illegal weapons, but we are definitely making inroads, especially in the gang-stricken areas.”
HeraldLIVE
