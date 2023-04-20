Kwazakhele massacre accused abandon bail
By Brandon Nel - 20 April 2023
The five men accused of turning a Kwazakhele birthday bash into a scene of chaos and bloodshed when they allegedly shot eight people and wounded three others, have abandoned their bail applications.
While two of the five opted not to apply for bail at their previous court appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, the remaining three accused followed suit on Wednesday. ..
