It’s back to school for teacher with a passion for children

Having found his way to teaching via a reading coach programme in 2016 at nearby Gamtoos Valley Primary School, Robin Nelson burned the midnight oil to complete his studies and is now a qualified teacher at the school where he was taught as a child — Patensie Primary.
“This new position means a great deal to me, especially as it was never an easy task to work part-time, study, and be a parent too,” Nelson said.
“Hence, I am grateful to have come this far in my journey to shape a better future for myself and give back to everyone who has supported and believed in me.”
Born and bred in the small town of Patensie in the Kouga region, Nelson, 26, was part of the first intake of Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s reading assistants, which is where he was exposed to the idea of a potential teaching career.
While part of the programme, he pursued his Bachelor of Education degree, which he completed in October, and has now moved on to his new role, teaching pupils from grades 4 to 7 at Patensie Primary School.
“Being a reading assistant helped me gain experience and to also understand that each learner is different.
“It also helped me to acknowledge that we have to see further than the classroom and that learners struggle with personal issues that we as reading assistants and teachers should understand and appreciate,” Nelson said.
To date, the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s literacy and numeracy programme has drawn in 19 youths from surrounding communities to train as reading and literacy assistants.
Many of the recruits have had the opportunity to give back to their communities by working at local schools.
Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s economic development director, Hlengiwe Radebe, said: “It is very motivating and empowering to see the positive difference that our literacy programme can make in the lives of children as the positive impact of these assistants extends beyond the classroom to other areas of a child’s development, even sometimes into the area of sport.”
The programme, which started in 2016, is active at 14 primary schools in the communities of Hankey, Patensie, Ocean View, Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp.
It incorporates a number of elements, including employment opportunities, training and resources, and participating schools receive reading and maths books.
