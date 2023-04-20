Gqeberha acting judge gets nod for permanent seat

Gqeberha advocate Ivana Bands — who has been acting as a judge of the high court for the past several months — has been given the nod by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for a permanent seat on the bench.
The commission resolved after her interview this week to recommend Bands for the position of a judge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court.
The 42-year-old was nominated by the Eastern Cape branch of Advocates for Transformation, though she is not a member of the organisation.
Bands, according to Judges Matter, began her legal career in 2004 at the now-Nelson Mandela University (NMU), where she worked until 2006 as a legal research assistant.
In 2010, she completed her pupillage and on December 15 2010, became a full member of the Eastern Cape Bar in Gqeberha.
With a large and complex practice, Bands’ principal areas of legal interest include commercial law, intellectual property law, administrative law, family law and procurement.
Since 2020, she has served at least 31 weeks as an acting judge in the Eastern Cape, in Gqeberha, Makhanda and Bhisho.
One of the cases she presided over was that of a widow who had sued the Eastern Cape health department for compensation after her husband fell to his death from the fifth floor of Livingstone Hospital.
The applicant had argued that the nurses were negligent for allowing her husband to wander around the hospital while he was suffering visual and auditory hallucinations, and a state of psychosis due to alcohol withdrawal delirium.
The counter argument was that hospital staff had taken all reasonable steps to provide care to the patient.
Bands therefore had to determine whether there was causal negligence by the treating medical personnel.
After considering the facts of the case and the expert evidence led at trial, Bands found that the applicant had proved negligence on behalf of the medical and nursing personnel in that they failed to properly sedate the patient, to restrict his movements and adequately treat his condition.
She found that the medial staff had not exercised the care and skill reasonably expected of them.
Bands therefore found the department liable to compensate the applicant for the death of her husband.
The judgment is carried in the law reports.
Born in SA, but of Italian descent, Bands holds a Bachelor of Science degree (microbiology and zoology), a BSc (Hons) (zoology), and an LLB degree, all from NMU.
Describing her contribution to the pursuit of justice in SA, Bands said she had been actively involved in transformation initiatives at the Eastern Cape Bar, including serving on the pupillage committee for eight years.
Two of her nominators were young black women who she had encouraged to take up legal studies, employed as legal secretaries, and mentored until they entered the legal profession as attorneys.
The commission’s recommendations now go to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha acting judge gets nod for permanent seat
Image: 123RF
Gqeberha advocate Ivana Bands — who has been acting as a judge of the high court for the past several months — has been given the nod by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for a permanent seat on the bench.
The commission resolved after her interview this week to recommend Bands for the position of a judge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court.
The 42-year-old was nominated by the Eastern Cape branch of Advocates for Transformation, though she is not a member of the organisation.
Bands, according to Judges Matter, began her legal career in 2004 at the now-Nelson Mandela University (NMU), where she worked until 2006 as a legal research assistant.
In 2010, she completed her pupillage and on December 15 2010, became a full member of the Eastern Cape Bar in Gqeberha.
With a large and complex practice, Bands’ principal areas of legal interest include commercial law, intellectual property law, administrative law, family law and procurement.
Since 2020, she has served at least 31 weeks as an acting judge in the Eastern Cape, in Gqeberha, Makhanda and Bhisho.
One of the cases she presided over was that of a widow who had sued the Eastern Cape health department for compensation after her husband fell to his death from the fifth floor of Livingstone Hospital.
The applicant had argued that the nurses were negligent for allowing her husband to wander around the hospital while he was suffering visual and auditory hallucinations, and a state of psychosis due to alcohol withdrawal delirium.
The counter argument was that hospital staff had taken all reasonable steps to provide care to the patient.
Bands therefore had to determine whether there was causal negligence by the treating medical personnel.
After considering the facts of the case and the expert evidence led at trial, Bands found that the applicant had proved negligence on behalf of the medical and nursing personnel in that they failed to properly sedate the patient, to restrict his movements and adequately treat his condition.
She found that the medial staff had not exercised the care and skill reasonably expected of them.
Bands therefore found the department liable to compensate the applicant for the death of her husband.
The judgment is carried in the law reports.
Born in SA, but of Italian descent, Bands holds a Bachelor of Science degree (microbiology and zoology), a BSc (Hons) (zoology), and an LLB degree, all from NMU.
Describing her contribution to the pursuit of justice in SA, Bands said she had been actively involved in transformation initiatives at the Eastern Cape Bar, including serving on the pupillage committee for eight years.
Two of her nominators were young black women who she had encouraged to take up legal studies, employed as legal secretaries, and mentored until they entered the legal profession as attorneys.
The commission’s recommendations now go to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News