The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has expressed deep sadness at the deaths of three journalists and sent its condolences to their families and the media fraternity at large.
This comes after SABC Free State news editor Teboho Letshaba, veteran SABC News Sepedi radio current affairs producer and presenter Matome Maupi and former EWN reporter in Cape Town, Graig-Lee Smith, died within a short space of time.
Acting director-general of GCIS, Michael Currin, said the news was shocking and upsetting.
“They all had the experience of working in a dynamic and robust South African media industry. They took complex issues across a range of areas and delivered them in the languages of the people. They reached the communities, heard their challenges, and told their stories.”
Currin said the GCIS worked closely with journalists and media houses.
Letshaba was a multi-award-winning journalist who authored about five Sesotho books, of which one was turned into a theatre production.
Maupi died after losing a battle against lung cancer. He joined the SABC as the host of popular current affairs show Hlokwa La Tsela on Thobela FM in the early 2000s, and was known for his vigorous interaction with government officials, especially around service delivery.
Smith, a former EWN reporter based in Cape Town, was known for going into the hearts of communities and telling their stories.
TimesLIVE
GCIS saddened by deaths of three journalists in short space of time
Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has expressed deep sadness at the deaths of three journalists and sent its condolences to their families and the media fraternity at large.
This comes after SABC Free State news editor Teboho Letshaba, veteran SABC News Sepedi radio current affairs producer and presenter Matome Maupi and former EWN reporter in Cape Town, Graig-Lee Smith, died within a short space of time.
Acting director-general of GCIS, Michael Currin, said the news was shocking and upsetting.
“They all had the experience of working in a dynamic and robust South African media industry. They took complex issues across a range of areas and delivered them in the languages of the people. They reached the communities, heard their challenges, and told their stories.”
Currin said the GCIS worked closely with journalists and media houses.
Letshaba was a multi-award-winning journalist who authored about five Sesotho books, of which one was turned into a theatre production.
Maupi died after losing a battle against lung cancer. He joined the SABC as the host of popular current affairs show Hlokwa La Tsela on Thobela FM in the early 2000s, and was known for his vigorous interaction with government officials, especially around service delivery.
Smith, a former EWN reporter based in Cape Town, was known for going into the hearts of communities and telling their stories.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News